ENID, Okla. — Enid Public Schools now is using ESS, a education management and staffing solution, to help with its substitute teaching program.
“Our goal is to have quantity and quality substitutes,” said Christy Hladik, ESS account manager in Enid.
ESS' qualifications are being proficient in English, speaking, reading and writing, and responsibilities include following teacher lesson plans, aiding students in understanding subject matter and providing meaningful instruction to students while the teacher is absent.
The ESS substitute program offers benefits, and this year and will be paying weekly. A $100 referral system is being used for recruiting, and there are added incentives like monthly drawings, employee discount program and bonus opportunities.
Hladik started this school year with 23 district originals and 41 active substitutes.
“Our goal was to have 50 by the end of August, and we have already surpassed that amount," she said. "We are raising our goal to 100 substitutes.”
The pay for non-certified substitutes is $80 per day and for teacher certified substitutes $90 a day. There is an additional pay scale for 21 days plus of active teaching. ESS offers training and ongoing support. Substitutes are routinely hired for full-time teaching positions, according to ESS.
For more information on substitute teaching in EPS, email Christy Hladik at chladik@ess.com or esscoordinator@enidk12.org., or call (580) 730-3739.
ESS specializes in placing staff in daily, long-term and permanent K-12 school district positions.
