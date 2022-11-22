Enid Symphony Orchestra's Christmas on Broadway is sold out, but the public is invited to attend a dress rehearsal for the show, for free, on Saturday, Nov. 26.
Dress rehearsal will be 2-4:30 p.m., preceding the 7:30 p.m. performance, that day at Enid Symphony Center, 301 W. Broadway. Attendees are invited to "look behind the curtain" to see how the show will be brought to life.
The press release from ESO notes that though the dress rehearsal is free to attend, donations are encouraged. Refunds for performance tickets will not be given in lieu of open dress rehearsal attendance.
ESO's Christmas on Broadway will feature vocalists Brock Johnson and Lindy Wilson. Support for the show comes from Al and Kris Vculek, Billie Ruth Shields, the Dr. Bert H. Clampitt Memorial, Messer-Bowers Insurance, Park Avenue Thrift, TCK Wealth Management and Oklahoma Arts Council, with assistance from National Endowment for the Arts.
For questions, call ESO at (580) 237-9646.
