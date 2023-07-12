Enid News & Eagle
Enid Social Justice Committee (ESJC) will host a Community Summer Party, 4-8 p.m. July 22, 2023, at Hoover Park and Splash Pad, 3000 W. Oklahoma.
The event is open to the entire community, and will include free food (donations accepted), music and a Walk of Honor for area World War II veterans.
ESJC is asking anyone who would like to have their World War II veteran featured in the Honor Walk to send their photo, name and branch of service to enidsocialjustice@gmail.com. Honorees need not have served in combat or overseas. If they were in military service during the war, including the Coast Guard and Merchant Marine, they were part of the war effort and ESJC wants to honor them.
Door prizes will be awarded to attendees during the event. You must be present to win a door prize. Tickets for the door prize drawings are free.
