OKLAHOMA CITY — An inmate who walked away from Bill Johnson Correctional Center in Alva on March 18 was captured Friday, March 24, 2023, in Oklahoma City.
Joey Mena, 45, was taken into custody around noon Friday by agents with Oklahoma Department of Corrections and U.S. Marshals Service, according to an ODOC news release.
He was found in a residence near SE 45th in Oklahoma City. Also arrested were Michelle Kjeldgaard and Kory Keaton, who also were in the house.
Kjeldgaard and Keaton were booked into Oklahoma County Detention Center and are expected to face charges of harboring a fugitive, according to ODOC.
Mena was serving a 165-day sentence for larceny of an automobile, grand larceny and possession of stolen property when he walked away from BJCC, according to ODOC. He will be taken to Lexington Assessment Reception Center and will await additional charges, according to ODOC.
