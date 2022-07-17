Escape reality and find fun in reading again

ENID, Okla. — In the heat of summer, what better way to relax than curl up in the cool air and read a book?
“Treat it like a vacation for your mind,” said Katrina Maughan, who co-owns Old Soul Used and Antique Books in downtown Enid with her husband, Jim.
Reading books may be considered an old-fashioned pastime, but “It’s nice to escape,” said Public Library of Enid and Garfield County’s interim library director Theri Ray.
Chloe Fuksa, owner of Putnam Six Bookstore, concurred.
“Books take you away. Our culture is so fast-paced. This is a way to slow down,” she said.
In recent times, reading a book in which you physically turn pages went out of vogue with the advent of e-books and their electronic devices such as Kindles, Nooks, iPads and smartphone reader apps.
“We were so plugged in and everything was digital,” Ray said. But with that, “you run the risk of being interrupted by reality,” she added. Between social media notifications, text messages and alerts, a reader can get sidetracked in a matter of minutes.
On the other hand, Ray commented a reader can curl up with a print book and not have those distractions.
“Learning to unplug is restorative for us,” the librarian said.
For many, it may be a struggle to prioritize reading time. According to a 2021 study by the Pew Research Center, 23% of Americans hadn’t picked up and read a book once in 2020, whether it be print, electronic or audio.
That means nearly a quarter of the U.S. population isn’t reading, and bookworms want to encourage them to start or resume, because besides being a means of relaxation, reading can improve a person’s physical and mental health.
“Reading can’t be bad for you,” Katrina Maughan said, adding it can only be good. For example, getting lost in a book for just six minutes a day can reduce stress up to 68%, according to a 2009 study in the U.K.
Another study that same year in the U.S. found that 30 minutes of reading lowered blood pressure, heart rate and feelings of psychological distress just as effectively as yoga and humor did. Plus, escaping reality and being swept into someone else’s world for a bit can lessen the effects of depression as well.
Time Magazine reported in 2016 that reading a novel is just what the doctor ordered. The main gist of the article is that reading even a few pages of a short story could improve empathetic feelings with fellow man, ease a midlife crisis or provide comfort in a time of grief.
National Academy of Sciences and National Institute on Aging both have reported that since the brain is a muscle, exercising it by regularly reading keeps it sharp and stimulated, thus reducing the chances of disease like dementia and Alzheimer’s in the long run.
Reading books also can improve focus, concentration and communication skills as it builds productivity and vocabulary, which in turn can help adults secure employment opportunities. A 2019 poll conducted by the education publisher Cengage showed that 69% of employers are looking to hire people with “soft” skills, such as the ability to communicate effectively.
And while socioeconomics and literacy play a role in why some people don’t read, one of the main reasons Americans don’t crack the spine is because they feel guilty about taking 15 minutes to sit down and read a book.
Reading is an easy and often free source of entertainment; however, some might consider it a guilty pleasure or laziness when they think they ought to be doing something else.
Fuksa stated, “Not so!”
“You should prioritize your well-being and enjoyment. You don’t need to be going 90 miles an hour,” said the bookstore owner, who deliberately opened her shop four years ago to create a community gathering place and social interaction. In fact, she encourages readers and potential readers to have a shared experience by meeting at Putnam Six Bookstore to read, talk and convey what they read.
The Maughans and Ray all agreed. The public library and Old Soul Used and Antique Books are open for gatherings too, whether it be a book club, lunch spot or individuals seeking time to kill.
For those looking to get back into reading, but they’re not quite ready to connect with other readers, the experts say start small but be intentional. Pick a short story or “beach read” and take 10-15 minutes each day to read that book rather than grabbing the smartphone and scrolling social media.
According to Book Riot, beach reads, by definition, are books that have mass appeal and aren’t particularly intellectually stimulating, meaning these books are easy to access, easy to read, easy to put down and easy to pick back up without much thought.
“Beach reads” started out in the 1990s as a way for book publishers to market and release that summer’s blockbusters. Typically, a beach read entails romance, psychological thrills, or contemporary stories featuring female characters and often “leaves you with a warm, fuzzy feeling,” Ray said.
“A beach read has shorter chapters, snappy dialogue and the storyline moves along quickly,” Fuksa said, adding the best thing about them is a reader can “pop in and pop out of it.”
Reading is a means of escaping from one’s life into someone else’s for a while, and as aforementioned, getting back into the habit of picking up a print book can be beneficial to one’s health.
“(Reading has) the Calgon effect. Take a break and get away,” said Jim Maughan, referring to the famous bath product’s advertisement from the 1970s and 1980s that quoted, “Calgon, take me away.”
Perhaps trying one of this summer’s beach reads is the perfect excuse to getting back to reading.
“Beat the heat and relax with a book,” Fuksa said.
Public Library of Enid and Garfield County in downtown Enid is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The summer reading challenge is ongoing through Aug. 5 and does include incentives for adult readers.
Located in Sunset Plaza near Hobby Lobby, Putnam Six Bookstore’s summer hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Old Soul Used and Antique Books, on the corner of Randolph and Washington, is open Tuesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Both bookstores and the public library offer a variety of services to assist readers in finding the right book.