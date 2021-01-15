ERDA has again changed the deadline for small Enid businesses to apply for up to $15,000 in pandemic relief grants, this time up to Jan. 29.
The application deadline was initially set for Jan. 22 when commissioners approved ERDA’s funding request last Tuesday, but was shortened the next day to this coming Sunday, Jan. 17.
Executive Director Lisa Powell said businesses’ responses to the program has “been strong.”
“We are aware that many businesses are working to complete their application, and we want to extend the deadline to allow time for every business who needs to apply,” she said in an email.
Awards will be announced a week later to businesses who provide a demonstrated return to the community.
Funding requests should equal three months’ rent or mortgage payments, three months’ utility payments, 20% cost of perishable goods/food for three months, $500/month for maintenance costs. The amount requested should not exceed the sum of these expenses or $15,000, whichever is less.
Businesses must be in operation since Jan. 1, 2019, make most of their sales from in-person transactions and be down at least 30% in revenue from March-December 2020 compared to 2019.
Other criteria is available on the application, which is due by 5 p.m.
Enid city commissioners last week approved allocating federally provided $200,000 for the grant program.
For more information and to download the application visit www.growenid.com/covid-19-resources or call the ERDA office at 580) 233-4232.
