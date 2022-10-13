Housing study QRC

ENID, Okla. — Enid Regional Development Alliance (ERDA) will host a public meeting allowing citizens the opportunity to share their thoughts, ideas, and feedback on the neighborhood around Longfellow Middle School.

The meeting will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, October 17, 2022, at Open Door Church Gym, 831 E. Broadway. The gym entrance is on the west side of the building.

ERDA, in partnership with RDG Planning & Design, began a process in September to develop a city-wide housing study.

The housing study aims to identify effective strategies that will address Enid’s housing affordability needs, particularly regarding quality affordable housing.

This will be a come-and-go event, and all information gathered will be included in the overall study.

Prior to the meeting ERDA invites the residents to complete an online survey: www.surveymonkey.com/r/enidhousingstudy

The event is free for the public. All interested individuals are invited and encouraged by ERDA officials to attend this event.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you