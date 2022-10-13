ENID, Okla. — Enid Regional Development Alliance (ERDA) will host a public meeting allowing citizens the opportunity to share their thoughts, ideas, and feedback on the neighborhood around Longfellow Middle School.
The meeting will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, October 17, 2022, at Open Door Church Gym, 831 E. Broadway. The gym entrance is on the west side of the building.
ERDA, in partnership with RDG Planning & Design, began a process in September to develop a city-wide housing study.
The housing study aims to identify effective strategies that will address Enid’s housing affordability needs, particularly regarding quality affordable housing.
This will be a come-and-go event, and all information gathered will be included in the overall study.
Prior to the meeting ERDA invites the residents to complete an online survey: www.surveymonkey.com/r/enidhousingstudy
The event is free for the public. All interested individuals are invited and encouraged by ERDA officials to attend this event.
