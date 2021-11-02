ENID, Okla. — Enid Regional Development Alliance has announced its third round of MicroEnterprise grants.
ERDA will award two $10,000 grants in 2022 to two local businesses with six or fewer employees. Recipients can use the funds for any business expense necessary for the operation, management, formation or expansion of the company.
This year, ERDA awarded MicroEnterprise Grants to Enid Martial Arts and Lenox Drive-In.
Enid Family Martial Arts used the funds to purchase safety equipment, a used van and to employ additional staff.
“The MicroEnterprise grant has allowed our business to reach four more schools in our community,” owner Alex Evers said. ”We have been able to reach more families in our community and will be able to for years to come.”
Lenox Drive-In used the grant money to pave its parking lot and to make building repairs.
Lisa Powell, ERDA executive director, said the grants will allow recipients to use the funds for rent, payroll, inventory, software, marketing, equipment or renovations.
"You cannot have a strong economy without growing and supporting small businesses," she said. "Our goal is that this grant helps our small business owners take the next steps in their growth. Applications will be graded on the business's viability, the potential for growth and the overall economic impact. The recipient must be willing to partner with ERDA and Autry Technology Center on their success through coaching and other business assistance.”
The deadline for the grand application is Feb. 4, 2022. For more information, visit www.growenid.com/local-incentives or contact Trent Misak at (580) 233-4232 or trent@growenid.com.
