The Enid Regional Development Alliance approved Charlene Flanery as its next executive director during special session of the ERDA Board of Directors meeting held Thursday at Autry Technology Center.
Flanery is currently the executive director of the Blackwell Industrial Authority and Blackwell Economic Development Authority and has been with both organizations for six years. She takes over as executive director, a spot that had been vacant since October following the departure of Lisa Powell. Debbie Moore has served as interim executive director since Powell left, and a search committee narrowed down a total of 26 resumes before hiring Flanery.
”I am grateful for the opportunity to serve as the executive director to the Enid Regional Development Alliance,” Flanery said. “Enid is a community full of assets, making it a dream community for economic developers. I am looking forward to working with the city of Enid, local businesses and industries, Vance Air Force Base, each of the education institutions and state and local partners to focus attraction efforts on targeted industries and identify ways to help those industries that have had long-term investments in the community to continue growing.”
While in Blackwell, Flanery focused heavily on business retention and expansion efforts that kept numerous businesses in town. She helped in many ways with local funding for Blackwell businesses, as well as helping secure state-level funds to aid existing businesses and infrastructure, as well as site development for future projects.
ERDA Board of Directors Chair Matt Parrish said one of the first things Flanery will tackle will be getting to know the business leaders of Enid and the surrounding areas. He also said one of the first priorities for Flanery will be to oversee the completion of numerous projects that are already in the works.
”She’s got a lot on her plate right off the bat. I don’t want to kind of set her priorities right up front. ... we’ll have to see how things are going. There’s a lot of balls in the air right now, so we’ve just got to make sure that all the outstanding projects that are out there right now get to the finish line. There’s some great things going on right now that we all want to see come to fruition.
“The ERDA Board of Directors look forward to working with Charlene to continue our efforts in making Enid a great place to live, work and grow. Charlene values business retention and expansion while having a clear vision of how we can attract new business and industry. We look forward to the growth of ERDA under her leadership.”
Flanery is set to begin with ERDA on Feb. 27. She and her husband, Michael, have a daughter, Kristyn, a student in high school.
