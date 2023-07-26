ENID, Okla. — During a special board meeting on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, Enid Regional Development Alliance board of directors appointed Jon Blankenship to be interim executive director.
The board also approved the resignation of Charlene Flanery as of July 19. Flanery was named executive director of ERDA on Feb. 9, 2023, and had been executive director of the Blackwell Industrial Authority for six years. Blankenship will be paid a monthly stipend of $2,500.
Blankenship served as director of the Enid/Garfield County Development Alliance, 2000-09. Matt Parrish, president of the ERDA board of directors, said the previous experience for Blankenship will help ensure a smooth transition.
“We felt that would help with the workload that Debbie Moore’s working under and we felt that would make a smooth transition for the next director, whoever that may be,” Parrish said. “It was a good collaboration with all the board members to name Jon as the interim.”
Blankenship is currently president of Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce, and his appointment as interim executive director of ERDA is pending approval from the chamber board, with a meeting scheduled for Thursday to vote on the appointment.
A search committee will be appointed to find a new ERDA executive director, Parrish said, and that it wouldn’t take much longer than 30 days to name someone to the position. He said there is a short list of candidates ,which includes people who were vetted during the previous search which resulted in the hiring of Flanery.
“We’re hoping it moves rather quickly,” Parrish said. “We did a pretty exhaustive search to get Charlene in there, so I feel like we’ve got a good strategy moving forward with the new search committee.”
Parrish said there are a lot of projects that are in the works that ERDA will be focused on moving forward. He said in the interim, the goal is to keep making the contacts needed to help grow economic development in the Enid area.
Blankenship, who is on the board of directors for ERDA, said he did not expect to be named interim director during the meeting, but was something that came out of discussion with other board members.
‘I’m just happy to help during the transition,” Blankenship said. “We’ll strive as an organization to continue to make progress on important projects. At the same time, ERDA will be going through the process of hiring the next executive director. We’ve got a great board of directors that’s happy to jump in and help. Everybody’s going in the same direction and trying to add jobs here in the Enid community. I think we’ve got a good team already in place, and it will be fun to try to help during this transition.”
Among the projects ERDA is focused on in the moment is Bri-Steel and RENEW Energy, which soon will begin the hiring process, bringing several new jobs to Enid.
With the search for a new executive director not expected to take much time, Parrish said the ideal candidate will be somebody with a wealth of knowledge about economic development.
“We feel like we want to get somebody with a good economic development background and a good background with the Department of Commerce in Oklahoma and key economic development areas in Oklahoma,” Parrish said. “And it would be ideal to get somebody who is from the area.”
