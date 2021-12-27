ENID, Okla. — Support programs and grants for businesses are easily accessible through Enid Regional Development Alliance.
ERDA has several programs that support local entrepreneurial and economic growth. Some of the programs include financial assistance with infrastructure, renovations, internships, loan funds, equipment purchases, software and certification assistance, ERDA has money set aside to help those who apply.
The programs are funded by the annual budget each fiscal year and are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.
ERDA will close its third round of micro-enterprise grants applications in February 2022.
In 2022, ERDA will award two $10,000 grants to two Enid businesses with six or fewer employees. Recipients can use the funds for any business expense necessary for the operation, management, formation or expansion of the company.
Those interested in applying for the grant may turn in an application to the ERDA by 5 p.m. Feb. 4, 2022, by emailing it to trent@growenid.com or delivering it to the office at 2020 Willow Run, Suite 100.
For more information and to download the application, visit www.growenid.com/local-incentives or contact Trent Misak at (580) 233-4232 or trent@growenid.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.