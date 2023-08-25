ENID, Okla. — Enid Regional Development Alliance has hired Marcie Mack as the organization’s new executive director, voting on her hiring during a special meeting on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
Mack has been director of talent acquisition and development for MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor since January 2022. She previously served as assistant superintendent at Autry Technology Center. She was director of Oklahoma CareerTech from 2015-22.
During the special meeting on Friday, the final candidates for the executive director position were interviewed by the ERDA Board of Directors in executive session. Once the board returned to open session, a motion to hire Mack was approved. The board also voted to give authority to Kyle Williams, vice chair of the board, to negotiate Mack’s salary and benefits package. Williams also served as chair of the executive director search committee.
“The search committee worked diligently to bring worthy candidates to the board for consideration. We look forward to continuing the mission of ERDA with a new and extremely qualified leader at the helm,” Matt Parrish chairman of the ERDA board, said after the meeting.
During her time at CareerTech, Mack was awarded the 2017 Star of Education Rising Star Award, which is presented to an Oklahoma CareerTech director who demonstrates strong commitment to the goals and mission of CareerTech. Mack also was named to The Journal Record’s 50 Making a Difference list for 2021 and its Power 2021 Education list.
Under Mack’s leadership, the CareerTech System has secured more funding for CareerTech training, adapted to changing workforce needs of Oklahoma industries and established important partnerships with businesses, educators, students and military personnel to provide customized training opportunities to Oklahomans in search of a rewarding career.
Before joining CareerTech, Mack served as assistant superintendent at Autry Tech, and worked there for more than 19 years, serving in many roles, including support, instructor, information systems and administration.
Mack earned a doctorate in educational administration from Oklahoma State University, where she also received her master’s degree in telecommunications management and a bachelor’s in education.
