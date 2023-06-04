ENID, Okla. — Charlene Flanery, executive director of Enid Regional Development Alliance, recently earned designation as a certified economic developer.
The national recognition “denotes a mastery of skills in economic development, professional attainment and a commitment to personal and professional growth,” according to a press release.
The International Economic Development Council administered the written CEcD Exam on May 8, 2023, and notified candidates of their results on May 17.
The designation recognizes qualified and dedicated practitioners in the economic development field and sets the standard of excellence within the profession, the release states.
Candidates must pass a rigorous and comprehensive examination, which has three parts and spans two days. The exam tests a practitioner’s knowledge, proficiency and judgment in the following key areas of economic development:
- • business retention and expansion
- • finance & credit analysis
- • marketing and attraction
- • strategic planning
- • entrepreneurial & small business development
- • managing economic development organizations
- • neighborhood development strategies
- • real estate development & reuse
- • technology-led economic development
- • workforce development strategies
- • foreign direct investment & exporting
The release states there are more than 1,200 active CEcDs in the United States.
