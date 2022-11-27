ENID, Okla. — Enid Regional Development Alliance is in the process of hiring a new executive director and will take resumes through December and then interview candidates.
Debbie Moore, interim director, took over an amended role when Lisa Powell left as executive director in October. Moore has had assistance from the ERDA board of directors in performing executive director job duties in order to have separation of duties, according to ERDA’s attorney.
Moore has been able to hold down the fort at ERDA, and she receives help with financial duties from board members as the duties of executive director can’t be handled by one person alone, according to ERDA’s attorney.
Alexandra Towler-Bliss, ERDA’s attorney who spoke to the News & Eagle due to board members not wanting to speak to the newspaper directly, said two board members, one with check-signing ability and one with read-only access, look at all financials and approve them before bills are paid.
Towler-Bliss said this procedure has been in place, even when ERDA has been fully staffed with three employees and has been the policy since Brent Kisling was director. She also said that it was the “best practice” for accomplishing those duties.
“We’ve had to amend those duties a little bit more just to allow for one person doing them,” she said. “Separation of duties just don’t allow one individual to perform all of those duties. Some of our board members have stepped in to do more of the oversight and purchasing approvals that we really need to have there to adhere to our policies and procedures.”
Moore has been with ERDA since 2013, when she started as an office manager and later became project manager and talent attraction director. ERDA has been down to one staff member since Trent Misak, marketing and communications manager, and Powell left within a month of one another.
Towler-Bliss said Moore does not plan to apply for the executive director position and likely will remain in her current role once the new executive director is in place. The attorney said the eventual staff titles and structure will depend on the preferences of the incoming director, who will make decisions in conjunction with the board of directors on the staff structure moving forward.
There recently had been a job posting for an administrative assistant; however, that has been put on hold until the executive director is in place, Towler-Bliss said
The attorney said a current salary threshold for executive director has not been determined, but Powell’s salary at the time she left as executive director was $135,188.
Towler-Bliss said she will recommend to the board that for future job postings, ERDA complies with “best practices” to post the job, collect resumes and then do background screenings on future candidates. Final offers will be dependent on passing the background check.
The hiring committee for ERDA’s next executive director are Board Chair Matt Parrish, Immediate Past Chair Sandra Robinett, Martie Oyler, business member representative on ERDA’s board of directors, Autry Technology Center Superintendent Dwight Hughes and Enid Mayor George Pankonin.
