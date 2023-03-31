Enid Regional Development Alliance has announced the recipients of the 2023 Microenterprise Grant and three Small Business Renovation Grants.
There were 14 applications for the microenterprise grants, which award $7,500 to businesses in the form of reimbursement for the projects or expenses outlined in the applications.
The five businesses to receive the microenterprise grant are A2Z Therapeutic Petting Zoo, 5 Tool Training, Dawn Muncy Photography, Spenco Metal Works and Bite Box.
The microenterprise grants receive funding through the Community Development Block Grant program, part of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, as well as funds matched by ERDA. The process to determine the grant recipients involved ERDA, the city of Enid's CDBG coordinaator and staff from the Strate Center for Business Development.
The small business grants also are a reimbursement, with business owners providing receipts payable, and by replenishing money spent to upgrade a business, the small businesses are able to further thrive.
The recipients of the small business grants are Unleashed Pet Grooming, Enchanted Beauty Wellness Spa and Enid Family Martial Arts.
