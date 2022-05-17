Enid News & Eagle
ENID, Okla. — Enid Regional Development Alliance Board of Directors approved two funding requests to support existing business growth.
Using ERDA’s new support programs, Wako and Jumbo Foods will receive funds to support their respective projects.
Wako will receive a $20,000 equipment purchase grant to help buy equipment to increase the manufacturing of their v-blades product line. Wako LLC was established in Wakita in 1962 and is operated by the second generation of the founding family. In 1986 the company moved its headquarters to Enid, where it currently operates a retail store, manufacturing, assembly, heat-treating, warehouse, R&D and farming facilities.
Jumbo Foods will receive $25,000 through ERDA’s infrastructure assistance program to help redesign its loading dock area.
The redesign will allow for a smoother process for its trucks bringing in product and not cause traffic congestion on Willow and Cleveland, according to ERDA.
Jumbo Foods has been in Enid since 1987 and is Enid’s only locally owned grocery store with more than 300 employees.
“Today was an exciting day for ERDA,” ERDA Executive Director Lisa Powell said. “Both Wako and Jumbo’s are two outstanding companies that have continued to see growth, and ERDA’s contribution is a nice gesture to thank them for their continued investments in Enid.”
Housing study
The ERDA Board of Directors approved a $35,000 contract with RDG, of Omaha, Neb., to commission a third citywide housing study.
RDG will provide a community housing study that will offer more time and detail on community perceptions of housing and physical conditions and develop an atlas of housing issues for Enid. The study will take seven to eight months to complete and include market surveys and analysis, listening sessions with stakeholders, town halls and presentation of findings.
“Now is the perfect time to conduct a housing study in Enid,” Powell said. “The last housing study was completed in 2015 and provided data to back up the need for residential development. Enid has continued to grow since our previous study and will once again affirm our need for continued development. Working with RDG will also provide us with a unique perspective as they will look more into our older neighborhoods and potential programs and funding opportunities for redevelopment.”
