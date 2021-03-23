Enid Public Schools students will continue wearing masks through the end of the school year, though district officials said Tuesday masks will be optional at all outdoor events going forward.
District spokesperson Jane Johnson said this would take effect immediately unless Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association overrules the decision.
EPS’ COVID-19 plan otherwise remains the same as Board of Education members last revised in December, Johnson said.
Masks are required for students and staff while Garfield County remains above 1.43 daily new cases per 100,000 population on a seven-day average, as reported by the state Department of Health.
Garfield County as of Friday is reported at 8.4 cases per 100,000.
“Enid Public Schools feels the safest thing to do at this time is to continue wearing masks at all campuses,” Johnson said in an email.
EPS Superintendent Darrell Floyd said he would recommend board members next month make masks optional during summer school.
If that plan is successful and no “big resurgence” of COVID-19 cases occurs, students and staff wouldn’t be required to wear masks in the fall, Floyd said.
