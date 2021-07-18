Enid Public Schools is considering several changes to its Open Meetings Act policy during a Board of Education meeting Monday.
Among the changes, the district would add a $1 charge for so-called “certified copies” to its fee schedule for searching and copying of district records, as is currently allowed under Oklahoma’s Open Records Act.
The district also would make information available on the internet to comply with the purpose of the act — to provide prompt, reasonable access to public records.
EPS currently charges 25 cents for an 8 1/2-by-14- or 11-inch page, as well as a $25 per hour research fee, under its current policy first approved in 2000.
According to the state statute concerning the release of public records, a public entity such as EPS can also charge a “reasonable fee” to cover costs for searching, if an open records request is either for a commercial purpose or would cause an excessive disruption to the district’s essential functions.
Under new policy changes, which also would follow state statute, EPS Superintendent Darrell Floyd’s secretary would be responsible for the district’s care of public records. At least one person would be available at all times during business hours to release records.
Fees for copies shall be paid in advance before the copies are made, and a deposit may be required for search fees.
A line stating that news media shall not be charged search fees appears to have been added as a change, then deleted.
District officials did not reply to questions asking for clarification over the policy changes by press time Saturday night.
Charging fees for copies in advance is permitted under state law, but not if people including private citizens are specifically trying to determine if school officials are doing their job.
Oklahoma’s Open Records Act states that public entities cannot charge search fees when the release of the records is in the public interest. The fees also cannot be used to discourage requests for information.
According to the statute, these releases specifically include those to the news media, scholars and authors — as well as taxpayers wanting to determine whether public officials are performing their duties honestly and competently.
The recommendations are based on legal counsel from the Oklahoma State School Boards Association, according to the district. Emails Friday night to OSSBA seeking similar clarifications to the changes were also not answered as of press time Saturday.
