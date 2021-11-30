ENID, Okla. — The public is invited to attend a celebration of Enid Public Schools teachers and support professionals next week.
The EPS Foundation will announce the district's 2021-2022 Teacher of the Year and Support Professional of the Year during the annual education celebration from 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, in the Enid High School gymnasium.
Starting Nov. 15, EPS announced its site-level teacher finalists, who were nominated by their colleagues: Joan Dodds, Carver Early Childhood Center; Megan Mayfield, Adams Elementary School; Kendra Smith, Coolidge Elementary; Angela McCarter, Eisenhower Elementary; Caitlin Wieden, Garfield Elementary; Gina McFarland, Glenwood Elementary; Tracey Laymon, Hayes Elementary; Melinda Lounsbury, Hoover Elementary; Gloria Buckles, McKinley Elementary; Patricia Powell, Monroe Elementary; Carrie Mills, Prairie View Elementary; Bridget Stovalll, Taft Elementary; Jordan Reavis, Emerson Middle School; Jessica Patnode, Longfellow Middle School; Amanda Buckminster, Waller Middle School; Kyle Young, Enid High School; and Erin Forest, Lincoln Academy.
The three support professionals named as finalists, also nominated by their colleagues, were Nancy Griffin, Joe Lewis and Lance Lockwood.
Nancy Griffin has been with the district for almost three years as a custodian and is at Monroe Elementary.
Elvira Lopez, a colleague at Monroe, describes Griffin as being very dependable, saying, “Nancy is hard working individual who has shown many times of compassion, caring, selfless acts to all who is around her. She is always ready to help and get things done, and that's besides just keeping our school running.”
Joe Lewis is a custodian at McKinley Elementary. He has dedicated 17 years to the McKinley Cardinals. Roy Bartnick, principal at McKinley, nominated Lewis, saying, “Joe Lewis has diligently worked at McKinley for over seventeen years. Joe is the epitome of the essence of reliability and dedication. He is not only a true professional in his duties, but he is also a beloved member of the McKinley community.”
Lance Lockwood is a bus mechanic with the Transportation Department. With 23 years in the district, he has been integral on keeping many EPS buses and routes running.
“He has worked long hours to stay up with our school schedule," said Rick Moulton, EPS Transportation director. "When we are short on drivers for the bus routes, Lance will drive the route and is able to drive all of our routes."
Christie Buckner, a physical education teacher at Monroe Elementary School, was announced as the 2020-21 Teacher of the Year in February. Denise Wright, Coolidge's head custodian, was named the Support Professional of the Year, out of three nominees.
The event will be broadcast live on YouTube and Channel 19 by EPS*tv. Events can also be streamed on Roku and AppleTV by searching “Enid Public Schools."
