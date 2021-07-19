ENID, Okla. — Enid Public Schools employees will receive supplemental payments and participate in a leave buy-back this year, as a result of the district’s ending the year at a revenue surplus due in large part to recently received federal stimulus relief.
EPS Board of Education members on Monday unanimously approved giving full-time district personnel one-time payments of $300 for fiscal year 2021-2022.
These payments are staggered by levels — full-time will receive the maximum amount $300, half-time will get $150 and so on, district CFO Sam Robinson said.
EPS’s around 1,100 full-time and part-time staff will receive over $300,000 altogether in payments, Robinson said.
Employees also can receive up to $300 in buy-back value for five unused personal and emergency days in any combination for the current school year, as board members also approved following an executive session. Four days unused will pay $200, and three days, $100.
No more than two sick leave days can be used in the year to earn money, and half days will count as whole days.
“We want to tell our employees ‘thank you’ for sticking with us during this COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jane Johnson, EPS director of human resources and communications.
Twelve-month employees are exempt from the program due to having vacation days.
District administrators also will receive a 1% pay raise, board members voted.
EPS is projecting to end the 2020-21 fiscal year at an unofficial surplus of around $14.53 million in unused revenue, Robinson said, ahead of final expenditure reports being submitted by July 31.
This includes $13.55 million of carryover funds from the year before, nearly a $1 million gain.
Robinson said EPS had been expecting a $2 million deficit going into last December. However, the district has since claimed over $3 million in ESSER 2 funds from the federal government’s COVID-19 pandemic relief aid.
“Good things are happening right now, and that goes back to federal stimulus,” Robinson said.
Open Records Act policy revised
EPS board members also approved changes to the district’s existing Open Records Act policy as recommended by Oklahoma State School Board Association.
Under Oklahoma’s current Open Records Act, a public body may charge for copying records, as well possibly searching for records if the records request is solely commercial in purpose or causes “excessive disruption” to essential functions. EPS also charges a $25 per hour research fee.
The district added charging a $1 fee for “certified copies.”
Floyd said these copies would be provided only if requested specifically over regular 25-cent copies by the interested citizen or organization.
EPS added this statute-based language, as well as striking an existing sentence that search fees won’t be charged to news media.
Robinson and Floyd both said omitting the sentence doesn’t imply EPS not following state law because any statute such as the Open Records Act already supersedes district policy.
According to the statute, news media are exempt from additional search fees, but not direct-cost copying fees — as is any taxpayer interested in evaluating public servants.
