Trustees and Signature Grant donors from Enid Public School Foundation traveled across the district Friday morning awarding more than $20,000 in classroom grants.
The group, along with Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education Randy Rader, presented 46 grants, some reaching nearly $1,000, to 25 EPS teachers in surprise visits to their classrooms across nine schools.
“Our grant awards may look a little different this year, but our commitment to the students and teachers of Enid Public Schools is constant,” EPS Foundation President Taylor Venus said in a press release. “Our teachers continue to create innovative classroom projects and we are happy to provide the funding necessary to bring those ideas into the classroom. The Enid community and their unwavering support for public education makes this and other foundation projects possible.”
The surprise grant presentations are an annual tradition; teachers who have applied for the funding don't know until they are visited with their students in class on a chilly November morning.
Foundation Executive Director Janna Jackson said this year, teachers will receive their materials directly from the companies, unlike in the past, when teachers would complete purchase orders themselves after receiving grant funding.
Some teachers set to receive their grants were out due to COVID-19 on Friday. The district later Friday morning announced all students would be moving to virtual-only, distance learning at least through next week beginning Monday.
Garfield Elementary School teacher Jamie Aguilar received three grants for her first-grade classroom totaling $993. Her projects this year included "Making memorable and meaningful math moments"; "Student interests matter"; and "For the love of literacy."
She said the last grant she wrote, the kids told her what they wanted to learn about in the classroom — that has included getting a doll house and a train set.
"(I tell them) 'So now you know, this is how we get ... extra fun stuff in our classroom,' is by writing these grants," Aguilar said Friday after receiving hers. "I write a lot of grants, and these kids don't get a lot of the opportunities that other kids in Enid get just because of their population. And I've always thought that they deserve just as much as any other kid."
EPS Foundation awards grants twice a year. The spring grant process will begin with a Feb. 1 submission deadline.
To become a Signature Grant Donor or learn more about this and other EPS Foundation programs, contact Jackson at foundation@enidk12.org.
Grant recipients, titles, school, amounts and Signature Grant Donor, if applicable, are:
- "Circle time with frame drums," Sonja Jackson, Adams Elementary School, $874. (Bob Costello Memorial Grant)
- "Drumming alive," Sonja Jackson, Adams, $920.
- "Mathematicians making memories," Alexxis Farmer, Coolidge Elementary School, $488.
- "Super steam centers," Alexis Farmer, Coolidge, $836. (Johnnie and Gary Atwood)
- "It's a positively puzzling place," Karla Johnson, Coolidge, $309.
- "Help me virtually!" Morgan Henry, Coolidge, $77.
- "Blissful beginnings," Shelbi Taylor, Coolidge, $156.
- "Daily dose of collaboration," Shelbi Taylor, Coolidge, $176.
- "Soft starts for soft hearts," Shelbi Taylor, Coolidge, $182.
- "Start smart start soft," Shelbi Taylor, Coolidge, $100.
- "Mind boggling!" Sherri West, Coolidge, $197.
- "Say what? Fundations!" Sherri West, Coolidge, $67.
- "Adventurous science experiment," Cassandra Wands, Eisenhower Elementary School, $892. (Don Westfall Memorial Grant)
- "How hue learning?" Frances Mochon, Eisenhower, $100.
- "This is how we google it," Franches Mochon, Eisenhower, $87.
- "Popcorn of perfections!" Lyntel Murphy, Eisenhower, $186.
- "For the love of literacy," Jamie Aguilar, Garfield Elementary School, $332.
- "Making memorable and meaningful math moments," Jamie Aguilar, Garfield, $370. (Ed and Mona Long Family)
- "Student interests matter," Jamie Aguilar, Garfield, $291.
- "Instance learning!" Abby Lee, Glenwood Elementary School, $960. (Jack and Jean Bowers)
- "Making learning fun!" Abby Lee, Glenwood, $911. (Jodi Champlin)
- "I can read what?" Allyson Silver, Glenwood, $147.
- "Mad scientists," Allyson Silver, Glenwood, $295.
- "All-in-one kindergarten prep!" Ashley Martin, Glenwood, $595. (Claud and Emma Neill Family)
- "You can make anything using your imagination and a pen," Ashley Martin, Glenwood, $400.
- "Light up our learning," Donita McClurg, Glenwood, $971. (Paul and Nikki Baker)
- "Fantastical physics," Kelsey Johnson, Glenwood, $638. (Matt and Allison Davis)
- "Mathematician magician," Kelsey Johnson, Glenwood, $316.
- "Multiplication marvels," Kelsey Johnson, Glenwood, $290.
- "Place value, pow pow view," Kelsey Johnson, Glenwood, $259.
- "Doing things digitally," Carrie Johnson, Enid High School, $500.
- "Recycling for a reason," Carrie Johnson, Enid High, $295.
- "Bind your own books," Jenni Jines, Enid High, $620.
- "Thefutures+B18channel.com," (sic) Ivan King, Longfellow Middle School, $235.
- "next generation science curriculum," Jesseca Patnode, Longfellow, $995. (Bob Dense)
- "Electric circuits with fruit," Johnna Anderson, Longfellow, $216.
- "Electronic motor vehicles," Johnna Anderson, Longfellow, $661.
- "Giant soda and Mentos project," Johnna Anderson, Longfellow, $230.
- "The solar system," Johnna Anderson, Longfellow, $461. (Henry and Thelma Gungoll Family)
- "Crystal making," Johnna Anderson, Longfellow, $399.
- "Shake, rattle, and roll," Gloria Buckles, McKinley Elementary School, $429.
- "Uke can play too!" Roseanna Lodes, McKinley, $976. (Bert and Janice Mackie)
- "Legos, art & sel," Kerri Rainey, Monroe Elementary School, $349.
- "Social explorers, problem solvers and superheroes in the classroom," Kerri Rainey, Monroe, $446.
- "Books with musical hooks," Lori Flynn, Monroe, $370.
- "Voracious readers love versa tiles," Pam Seigel, Monroe, $503. (John and Amy Garrison)
