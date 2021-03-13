ENID, Okla. — Seventeen Enid Public Schools teachers at 10 schools got surprise visits to their classrooms Friday morning.
Trustees of the Enid Public Schools Foundation presented 23 approved requests during their semi-annual visit to schools throughout the district. Grants this year came to $16,638.
Some teachers applied for grant awards for several projects, including Enid High School teacher Christopher Parker.
Parker, who teaches game design and 3D art at EHS, said he was very surprised he received a three grants for his project requests, totaling $2,863.
As coach of EHS’ newly developed esports program, Parker requested funding to expand the program, which came to $928 he said he’d use to buy a new Playstation game console.
Fifty EHS esports students currently play in team missions in video games on Xbox and PC, Parker said. They recently ended their season in the Oklahoma Esports League at 4-3 for “Overwatch,” 5-2 for “League of Legends” and 2-5 for “Rocket League.” Following an invitation in Atoka, students will then go to state playoffs.
With the new Playstation, students now will be able to play the games “FIFA” and “NBA 2K” only available on that console, which Parker said his kids had requested.
“This grant is creating an environment that’s more fun and more open to what the students are wanting to play,” he said Saturday.
Funded grants span pre-K to high school classrooms in diverse subject areas such as math, science, reading, music, technology and physical education.
“Our teachers continue to demonstrate a willingness to do everything they can to promote student success in this extremely challenging environment,” Foundation President Taylor Venus said in a release. “Their dedication to students always stands out, but even more so this year.”
Fewer grant applications were submitted this semester, according to the foundation. Last semester, 25 EPS teachers received grants that came to just over $20,000 total.
Materials will be in classrooms within days, according to the foundation.
EPS Foundation awards and presents grants twice a year and has funded an average $46,000 a year for the last five years, $667,000 since 1990.
To become a Signature Grant Donor or learn more about this and other EPS Foundation programs, contact Jackson at foundation@enidk12.org.
Grant recipients, titles, school, amounts and Signature Grant Donor, if applicable, are:
• 3D printer replacement, $949 — Christopher Parker, Enid High School (The Herman & Gail Hackett Family).
• “Esports expansion,” $928 — Christopher Parker, EHS (Jack Bowers).
• “Technologies expansion,” $988 — Christopher Parker, EHS (Mark and Kay Dick).
• “Active seating and standing,” $359 — Ashley Epps, EHS, $359.
• “Alternative seating for COVID relief,” $850 — Tiffany Willson, Coolidge Elementary School (Gary and Johnnie Atwood).
• “Best swishes,” $990 — Danielle Smith, Hoover Elementary School (Linda Athey).
• “Boom ’N’ Tunes,” $977 — Rosie Lodes, McKinley Elementary School (Dan and Kay Dillingham).
• “Cool Kids Collaborate,” $676 — Kelsey Johnson, Glenwood Elementary School (John & Susan Bowers).
• “Double reed genesis in Enid, OK,” $944 — Christopher Hall, Emerson Middle School (Dan Randall).
• “Esports league game controllers,” $375 — Amanda Barrett, Longfellow Middle School.
• “Gravity galleria to gratify,” $519 — Karla Johnson, Coolidge (Rotary of Enid).
• “It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a graphic novel!” $419 — Karla Johnson, Coolidge.
• “Super science speaks strongly,” $599 — Karla Johnson, Coolidge (Dr. Owen K. Garriott)
• “Kinder kinders,” $448 — Austin Miles, Coolidge.
• “Unstructured imaginations,” $436 — Austin Miles, Coolidge.
• “Let’s learn life cycles,” $842 — Donita McClurg, Glenwood (Bill and Avis Ward)
• “Maneuvering the middle with interactive curriculum,” $1,005 — Renae Lewis, Longfellow (The Humphrey Family)
• “Math in real life: An intro to adulting,” $715 — Renae Lewis, Longfellow (Myra Ward)
• “Squared away with intervention assistance,” $720 — Renae Lewis, Longfellow
• “Set the stage to engage,” $861 — Jamie Sutherland, Glenwood (Walter and Peggy Scheffe)
• “The boy, the mole, the fox, and the horse,” $528 — Lyntel Murphy, Eisenhower Elementary School
• “We like to move it, move it!” $495 — Toni Webb, Garfield Elementary School.
• “We’re falling for uke,” $965 — Lori Flynn, Monroe Elementary School (Johnston Enterprises)
