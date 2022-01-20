ENID, Okla. — Five Enid teachers were awarded scholarships Thursday during a regular board meeting of Enid Public School Foundation.
Kayla Creevan (Enid High School), Jayden Dobbs (Waller Middle School), Raymond Henry (Longfellow MS), Kelsey Johnson (Glenwood Elementary School) and Matthew Johnson (EHS) each received $500.
All current EPS teachers are eligible to apply for the scholarship program.
“Many of our teachers work to complete advanced degrees in addition to their classroom duties, and we know that retaining high-quality teachers is crucial to providing the quality of instruction our students deserve,” EPS Foundation Executive Director Janna Jackson said. “This program is a way to support those teachers."
The scholarship program began in 2005. Originally funded by Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce, Advance Foods and Great Lakes Carbon, the scholarships have been funded solely by the EPS Foundation since 2008.
Scholarships are funded through regular fundraising efforts by the Board of Trustees.
Contact Janna Jackson at foundation@enidk12.org for more information on making tax-exempt donations to support the program.
