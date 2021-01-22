Enid Public Schools’ district-level teacher of the year and support professional of the year will be announced during a virtual event Wednesday.
The EPS Teacher of the Year winner, selected by a community committee, will represent the district at the Oklahoma Teacher of the Year competition next fall.
The event will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Enid High School gymnasium, located at 611 W. Wabash.
- Students and families can watch the Education Celebration on the live broadcast by EPStv or streamed on Facebook and YouTube.
There will be space available for close friends and school colleagues to attend to support the finalists. Those who attend in-person are required to wear a mask and socially distance, as stated in the EPS COVID-19 mitigation policies.
“These employees are so important to the success of our students in the classroom,” Superintendent Dr. Darrell Floyd said. “We are thankful for their leadership in each of our buildings, and I congratulate them on this achievement in representing our schools.”
