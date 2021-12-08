ENID, Okla. — Enid Public Schools’ newly named Teacher of the Year said she couldn’t imagine being anywhere else to teach.
Jessica Patnode, a sixth-grade science teacher at Longfellow Middle School, was named the 2021-22 winner of the annual districtwide title at the end of the Enid Public School Foundation’s Education Celebration in the Enid High School gymnasium.
After a photo op holding the plaque with EPS Superintendent Darrell Floyd and Foundation President Taylor Venus, Patnode started to walk away before EPS Foundation Executive Director Janna Jackson ushered her back over to take the microphone to speak.
“Looking around the room, I know some of you personally, and I can’t tell you how shocked I am to be standing here,” Patnode then said. “My Longfellow people out there, it’s the best place to be every day, and I really appreciate you allowing me to represent all of us this year.”
In a pre-filmed video with other teacher nominees, Patnode said she used to pretend she was a teacher when she was a child, but ever since her time with a sixth-grade teacher, she knew she wanted to do it, too.
“There was just something about her that made coming to school awesome, and when you’d rather be at school with the teacher, that’s good, right?” she said.
Patnode will be EPS’ designated nominee for Oklahoma’s Teacher of the Year and received a $2,000 professional development stipend. (Any teacher is now able to nominate themselves for the state honor, though.)
She was chosen from among 17 teachers nominated by their colleagues from each of the district’s school sites, all of whom were honored for their accomplishments over the last school year.
“Each one of them brings a unique set of talents to our students and our employees,” Floyd said.
Nominees were required to submit work portfolios, and winners were blindly chosen by a committee of community members, Jackson said.
“You give so freely of yourselves to our students each day, and it really is appreciated,” she said to the evening’s honorees. “You’re the heart and soul of our district. You make us proud every day, and so we are just so thankful for you.”
EPS bus mechanic Lance Lockwood, a 23-year EPS employee, was recognized Wednesday as the district’s 2021-2022 Support Professional of the Year, out of three nominees.
“Where do I start?” Lockwood said with a chuckle on his turn at the mic. He thanked his siblings, as well as his late parents, before adding, “Drivers and monitors, thank you for keeping me in line.”
Jackson said issues of transportation shortages are going on across the state, with difficulties hiring bus drivers and getting vehicle parts.
“So our Transportation Department has really done a great job this year, and Lance is a big part of that,” she said.
“He has worked long hours to stay up with our school schedule,” EPS Transportation Director Rick Moulton said in his nomination of Lockwood. “When we are short on drivers for bus routes, Lance will drive the route, and is able to drive all our routes.”
