Seventeen Enid Public Schools teachers have been nominated to become the district’s 2020-21 Teacher of the Year.
EPS Teacher of the Year winner will be revealed during the EPS Foundation education celebration, details for which will be announced later.
Building-level teachers of the year were nominated by their colleagues, and a committee will choose the winner to represent the district at the Oklahoma Teacher of the Year competition next fall.
- The event also will include the EPS Support Professional of the Year announcement. The celebration will be broadcast live on Suddenlink channel 19 by EPStv.
“These teachers are just a few of the excellent educators we have in our classrooms,” Superintendent Darrell Floyd said in a press release. “We are thankful for their leadership in each of our buildings and I congratulate them on this achievement in representing our schools.”
Nominees are:
Shawna Tanner, pre-K, Fowler Early Childhood Center.
Alex Castellanos, second grade, Adams Elementary School.
Karla Johnson, library media specialist, Coolidge Elementary School.
LaShandria Redman, music, Eisenhower Elementary School.
Janet Jones, third grade, Garfield Elementary School.
Amy Ebel, second grade, Glenwood Elementary School.
Tiara Darling, physical education, Hayes Elementary School.
Jami Lewis, fifth grade, Hoover Elementary School.
Michelle Holcomb, first grade, McKinley Elementary School.
Christie Buckner, physical education, Monroe Elementary School.
Leah Simpson, second grade, Prairie View Elementary School.
Alison King, Title I, Taft Elementary School.
Gary Spruill, art, Emerson Middle School.
Kaeli Jantz, math, Longfellow Middle School.
Samantha Cheatham, special education, Waller Middle School.
Lyndsay Watts, ICAP, Enid High School.
Garvin Kent Chesser, virtual learning, Lincoln Academy.
