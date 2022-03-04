Enid Public Schools will hold a career fair next week for teachers interested in working for the school district.
EPS administrators will be on hand to meet interested applicants, accept resumes and schedule interviews during the annual fair, which runs from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 10, in the EPS administrative services center boardroom.
EPS provides a competitive starting salary, paying an average $3,800 more per step than the state scale, as well as a $2,000 signing bonus for those teaching secondary math, science, special education and foreign language, which Board of Education members approved last week.
“EPS offers quality curriculum to more than 7,800 students every day,” Jane Johnson, district director of human resources and communications, said in a press release. “We know that offering the best education requires having the best educators. We look forward to meeting those who wish to join our awesome EPS team at our annual career fair.”
For information on EPS employment, go to enidpublicschools.org/applytoday or call (580) 366-7000 to be directed to the EPS human resources department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.