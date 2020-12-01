Enid Public Schools today announced 2020-21 Support Professionals of the Year, following the announcement of Teacher of the Year candidates.

The finalists, nominated by their colleagues, are Austin Miles, Karen Sellers and Denise Wright.

Miles is a kindergarten teacher's assistant. Sellers is Emerson Middle School head custodian. Wright is Coolidge Elementary School head custodian.

Details have not yet been released for the EPS Foundation's education celebration announcing the winners of teacher and support professional of the year.

