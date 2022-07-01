ENID, Okla. — Enid Public Schools’ support staff will be guaranteed three years of annual raises under the terms of the new contract approved Thursday, just as the current fiscal year came to a close.
All EPS support personnel not on a 12-month contract also still will be paid the same amount, despite board members reducing the 2022-23 school year from 184 days to 179 earlier this month upon approving the district’s certified staff contracts.
District CFO Sam Robinson, who chaired the negotiation team on behalf of EPS and the board, said 57 support staff are Enid Education Support Personnel of Oklahoma members, but the new agreement, which takes effect Friday, would apply to all of the district’s 450-plus support personnel.
“We reduced the number of days that students are coming to school. We don’t want our support employees to lose compensation for a week because of a calendar change,” Robinson said.
EPS board members, without going into an executive session, unanimously approved renewing the contracts negotiated with ESPO at a special district board meeting Thursday afternoon.
Like the district’s certified personnel contracts, the ESPO agreement will last three fiscal years for the first time in the district’s history.
Changes to compensation will apply to central office clerical personnel, maintenance license-holders, campus police, computer techs and those who are special education-certified.
Other changes include giving life insurance for all support employees as well as increasing compensation for support employees who hold a degree that relates to their current job duties.
The sick leave reimbursement for retired support employees will increase based on years of service, taking effect in fiscal year 2023-2024.
Staff with an associate, bachelor’s or master’s degree in a related field also will see a bump in compensation upon providing an official transcript. This will not apply to certified personnel.
Support employees with in-school suspension duties also will receive a $500 duty stipend.
Board members approved the district’s certified employees’ three-year contract renewal earlier this month, while delaying OK’ing the support contract until Thursday.
News & Eagle staff writer Alexander Ewald contributed to this story.
