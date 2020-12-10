Enid Public Schools’ superintendent will recommend at Monday’s school board meeting that the district follow new guidelines to determine whether to move to distance learning beginning in the spring semester.
During his regular report, Superintendent Darrell Floyd will recommend the district no longer follow Oklahoma State Department of Health’s Friday reports of new daily positive case averages, determined on a rolling seven-day average per 100,000 population in all 77 Oklahoma counties.
Under Floyd’s “more diagnostic” recommendation, EPS instead would use the following two proposed criteria: If the school has enough faculty/staff present to operate the campus; and if the building is under 30% of those in isolation and quarantine due to COVID-19.
If the answer to either is “no,” then the school would close for the appropriate time based on county Health Department and CDC guidelines, according to the district.
Masks will continue to be required on campus. The district will continue to offer all-virtual learning option, as well as blended and distance learning for students in positive-case isolation or close-contact quarantine.
EPS students and staff have been in distance learning since Nov. 16, in response to OSDH’s report from the Friday before, which reported Garfield County having 67.7 new daily cases per 100,000.
At the time, about 7.42% of students and staff were at home isolating or quarantining due to COVID-19. Forty-two were in isolation, while 588 were in quarantine.
Most of those students or staff were exposed through community spread that took place outside of school, Maggie Jackson, with Garfield County Health Department, said Nov. 16. Some also may have occurred at school-related activities, she added.
Since then, the city of Enid has passed its own mask mandate for indoor public spaces.
Students won’t return to school before winter break since weekly case averages have remained above 50 in the county throughout the rest of November and December.
“While the Garfield County numbers have climbed in the recent weeks, the numbers within our schools have remained manageable,” the agenda item reads. “When the numbers in a particular classroom or school have risen to an unacceptable level, we have taken the necessary steps to keep students and staff safe by quarantining those affected while allowing the education of others to continue.”
While the district has continued to offer free meals, about 4,000 fewer meals have been served during distance learning.
Extra-curricular activities cannot continue as long as the district remains in virtual learning, under the current plan.
Under the proposed revision, starting Tuesday, all EPS winter sports — wrestling, swimming and basketball — would be allowed to practice and compete. Starting Jan. 5, the first day back to school, all EPS athletics and activities from grades 6-12 can practice and compete.
The board, which meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the district Administrative Services Center, includes revisions as a possible agenda item at every monthly meeting.
