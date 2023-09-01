ENID, Okla. — All Enid Public Schools staff members on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, learned techniques for protecting themselves and students in an active-shooter situation.
The “Surviving an Active Threat: Run. Hide. Fight.” course is certified by the Department of Homeland Security.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol, in partnership with Oklahoma School Security Institute and Louisiana State University’s National Center for Biomedical Research and Training/Academy of Counter-Terrorist Education, put on the training.
“The information is very informative, and I’m glad I had an opportunity to take the training. Knowledge always helps,” said Susan Kemph, an EPS bus monitor.
Those attending — including teachers, custodians, bus drivers and maintenance people — were divided into five areas and trained separately.
“If there were an active shooter I know I would panic,” said Linda Outhier, Enid High School drama teacher. “I just hope I would remember this training and make quick decisions.”
Daniel Redmond, an LSU instructor, said the purpose of the training it to raise situational awareness and created a conditional response.
“The purpose of the program is to prepare and empower a person who experiences this situation,” Redmond said. “In the case of gunfire, it is very important to recognize it quickly and to move to respond immediately.”
OHP Trooper Brack Miller, Patrol Officer of the Year and now an OHP spokesman, was present observing the training.
“This is a good program, and we hope everyone learns something,” he said.
The “Surviving an Active Threat: Run. Hide. Fight.” training is geared toward everyday citizens and trains educators, healthcare workers and other business employees how to react to an active-shooter situation.
Attendees learned techniques and tools to keep themselves, their students and others safe. Instructors conducted drills in real-time scenarios using simulated gunfire to represent active shooter incidents.
Participants used tools and learned barricading techniques.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.