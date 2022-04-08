One of Enid Public Schools’ special education services will be moving to elementary students’ home schools next fall.
EPS’ two classrooms for students evaluated to have intellectual disabilities (IDs) are both located at Glenwood Elementary School, EPS Special Services Director Melissa Graddick said.
EPS will move one class to Garfield Elementary School and another to Coolidge Elementary School, as well as add one to Prairie View Elementary School.
Garfield and Coolidge currently don’t have the ID classrooms, but a majority of this year’s Glenwood students already are living in those schools’ home districts, Graddick said.
“I’m not changing services or anything,” she said. “It’s just trying to make it more convenient for the parents more than anything else. And the goal is that you want to keep kids in their neighborhood schools so they can develop those relationships with their peers … and their siblings, too.”
The State Department of Education defines “intellectual disability” as significantly sub-average intellectual functioning that exists concurrently with deficits in adaptive behavior.
Nineteen students are enrolled in special education programs at Glenwood, according to the district’s most recent enrollment figures from March.
Nearly 1,000 EPS students are reported with some disability requiring special education services.
Graddick said EPS’ state-required child cap number, reported last on Oct. 1, counted 969 special education students in the district.
Students who need special education and related services are evaluated to have at least one of 13 state-identified disability categories — ID, autism, learning disability, emotionally disturbed, visual- or hearing-impaired, and so on.
Every EPS elementary grade has students identified to receive special education services, and all elementary schools except Coolidge and Prairie View have special education students.
Graddick said pre-K students who’d attend EPS’ two early childhood centers, Fowler and Carver, go to nearby elementary schools with existing pre-K programs — such as Hoover, which has a developmentally delayed program for 3-year-olds to kindergarteners. Sixteen children in these grades attend Hoover.
A variety of services and accommodations are available for EPS special education students, ranging from additional pull-out time out of class, outside sessions with a speech language pathologist or enrollment in a separate classroom, Graddick said.
“In special education, you want to keep your students as closely as possible to a general education classroom,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.