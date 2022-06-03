The number of free daily meals being served to children at Enid Public Schools sites has been climbing during the first week of the district’s month-long summer nutrition program.
EPS’ three school meal sites — Enid High School and Monroe and Garfield Elementary schools — served 106 breakfast meals and 320 lunches Tuesday, the first day of the program, according to the district’s nutrition services department.
On Wednesday, 178 breakfasts and 387 lunches were served districtwide.
Garfield served by far the most lunches on both days, with 122 and 170 meals, respectively, according to the district. Twenty-five more meals also are given each day to children in Garfield’s summer daycare, as well as another 23 daycare “grab and go” meals.
Numbers for Thursday’s meals from EHS and Monroe were not available by Thursday afternoon.
However, Garfield served over 230 total lunch meals of hamburgers and chips Thursday, as well as 108 breakfasts, before running out of food before 12:30 p.m., cafeteria manager Roslyn Carr said.
Carr said the first week of the district’s summer meals was a trial period to determine how much more food would likely be needed for the rest of the month.
“We had a lot,” she said.
Many of the children walking in to get free meals live near the three schools but may not necessarily go to school there, said Kelly Craig, EPS director of child nutrition.
“That’s good, that’s what we’re there for,” Craig said.
Until June 23, free meals will be given at breakfast and lunch every day except Fridays to all children 18 and younger.
Breakfast will last from 7:30-8:30 a.m., and lunch from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Garfield is located at 400 N. 7th; Monroe, at 400 W. Cottonwood; and EHS, at 611 W. Wabash.
Students must be present with an adult to receive a meal.
EPS is no longer doing curbside pickups this summer. Children and families wanting meals now have to come inside the school’s cafeteria and be served the old-fashioned way — standing in line in the kitchen until the cafeteria worker hands you your meal.
Schools have a different menu every day but the same daily meal districtwide during both the school year and in the summer, Craig said.
EPS makes its own menus but has to follow serving guidelines from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, she said.
“And you have to have so many servings of beans,” for example, Craig said, “so we just have to follow the rules. Putting a menu together is difficult sometimes.”
Craig said since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, EPS has participated during both the school year and in the summer in UDSA’s Seamless Summer Option, which is a “streamlined” approach to the Summer Food Service Program, according to USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service office.
Schools are eligible if they are a part of the National School Lunch (NSLP) or School Breakfast programs (SBP).
Students 18 and under from low-income areas are then served free of charge rather than based on income eligibility, and meals served are then reimbursed at the NSLP and/or SBP “free” rates.
