Enid Public Schools will host its annual Teacher Career Fair, 4-6 p.m. Thursday, March 23, 2023, in the Administrative Services Center board room, 500 S. Independence.
EPS administrators will be available to speak with potential candidates, accept resumes and schedule interviews for a later date.
“EPS is honored to have dedicated and outstanding certified staff serving the students of Enid,” said Jane Johnson, director of human resources and communications. “We look forward to meeting those who wish to join our awesome EPS team at our annual career fair and continuing our tradition of excellence in the 2023-24 school year.”
EPS provides a competitive starting salary, paying an average $3,800 more per step than the state scale, as well as a $2,000 signing bonus for secondary math, science, special education and foreign language.
EPS provides 1:1 technology for all students, every school has newly added classrooms and secure entrances, and Enid High School boasts a state-of-the-art competitive gymnasium and performing arts center.
For information on employment, visit enidpublicschools.org/applytoday.
For questions, call (580) 366-7000 to be directed to the EPS Human Resources Department.
