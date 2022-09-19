ENID, Okla. — Enid Public Schools has seen a slight increase in enrollment this school year.
During the EPS Board of Education meeting on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, Superintendent Darrell Floyd told board members current enrollment is 7,781, up 75 students from last year.
Board members also heard reports about three projects in the district:
• The Pacer Field softball batting cage project came in under budget at $43,000. It will be done by Henson Construction.
• The fruit stand property east of D. Bruce Shelby Stadium was purchased, and school officials hope to have parking space ready for the homecoming football game on Sept. 30.
• The old Janes machine shop, 421 S Grand, will be the new home of indoor batting cages.
Board members also were told that the Affordability Connectivity Program will be available to those who are in need of internet assistance. This program would be available for those who qualify for free lunches, who have housing subsidies, tribal groups and those with greatest need.
Floyd also brought up a clarification on the district's book complaint policy that was discussed at last month’s meeting.
“We have a book complaint policy and procedure in place," he said. "The board’s involvement, if necessary, would come at the end of that process and not at the beginning.”
Flu shots will be available to all EPSl employees in the administration building 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 11, 12, 19 and 20.
The next board meeting will be Oct. 18, since fall break will be Oct. 13-17.
