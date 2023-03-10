ENID, Okla. — The Enid Public Schools Board of Education has opened the process of finding the next superintendent to the Enid community.
“One of the most important responsibilities we have as school board members is selecting a district leader who aligns with our community's needs and vision for the future,” said board President Torry Turnbow.
Parents, teachers, support professionals and community members are invited to assist the board through an online community survey located on the district’s website — enidpublicschools.org/superintendentsurvey. Members of the public can provide input on the qualities and characteristics they would like to see in the next superintendent.
“Enid is known for strong community support and for valuing the importance of public education. We look forward to hearing from residents about the qualities and characteristics they would like to see in our next school leader,” Turnbow said.
Recently, board members approved a partnership with Oklahoma State School Boards Association to help facilitate the superintendent search. The new superintendent will succeed Darrell Floyd, who will retire from the position after nine years with the district. His last day is June 30, 2023.
“Dr. Floyd has provided tremendous leadership for the district — ensuring that we have the facilities, the staff and the community support to provide students with an exceptional and well-rounded education,” Turnbow said. “We know the next superintendent will build on this strong foundation and take the district to the next level of excellence.”
The online survey will be available until March 31.
According to Turnbow, survey results will be vital throughout the search process, ensuring that that the incoming superintendent reflects the goals, values and ideals of the Enid community.
Applications for the Enid Public Schools superintendent position will be accepted through April 7. For more information, visit www.ossba.org/enid.
OSSBA has helped facilitate superintendent searches across the state, working with other school board associations throughout the country to ensure a competitive candidate pool.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.