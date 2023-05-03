ENID, Okla. — Sam Robinson, chief of finances and operations for Enid Public Schools, was recognized by the Oklahoma Association of School Business Officials as the 2023 School Business Official of the Year.
Previous winners of the award selected Robinson from multiple applications and recommended him to the OkASBO board for recognition at their annual state-wide conference. The recipient exemplifies commitment to public education and their community, according to an OkASBO press release, with criteria including community service and maximizing all efforts to support students, teachers and classrooms.
Cindy Shiever, EPS business office manager, nominated Robinson for his depth of knowledge and vision for the district, according to the release.
“Dr. Robinson’s leadership skills, coupled with his calm, faithful and reliable personality, serves him well,” Shiever said. “His ability to work with people has garnered him great respect from the people he works with as well as his fellow colleagues, Board of Education, and patrons throughout the district.”
Since taking on the CFO/COO position in 2018, Robinson has overseen the management of more than $42 million in bond projects and construction. He has been active member in the Enid community since 2016 when he accepted the position of Longfellow Middle School principal.
“I am honored to be recognized by OkASBO,” said Robinson. “I would not be in this position without the amazing work and collaboration done in the EPS business office every day. My team is supportive and hard-working and I am so thankful for them! Thank you to OkASBO for this opportunity!”
