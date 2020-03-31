ENID, Okla. — Enid Public Schools is asking parents and guardians of elementary school students who need device for online learning to complete a survey by April 3.
The survey is an attempt to determine the technology needs of the district's students for upcoming distance learning coursework. All Oklahoma schools have been ordered to develop distance learning lessons during the COVID-19 pandemic that has shuttered schools across the state and nation.
"Because of the generosity of our community and a grant from T-Mobile, EPS is uniquely positioned to take on the task of distance learning. All students have 1:1 devices, and all secondary students have free mobile wi-fi hotspots. We know, however, that technology-related gaps still remain in our district," an announcement on the district's webpage reads. "Currently, elementary devices are in school classrooms, rather than at home with students. We are exploring ways that we can safely distribute these devices to students who need them. To limit exposure to you and to our staff, if your child already has access to a device they can use for online instruction, please let them use that device instead of requesting one from the school.
"If you have an elementary student and would like to pick up a Chromebook for your family, we ask that you please complete this survey by April 3," according to the announcement. "It will also allow you to indicate if you need assistance with internet access at home."
The survey can be found at:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScU-DW6sH8GuvyBEQyBtp-HreQO8d_dXWuWGffhY7WViZr7vw/viewform?fbclid=IwAR39LX5JNDdH_RaC1J5zrnkwJClKn9lhkWn9QxMHtuSr3zpxbv_-AK9Sbt4
The survey asks for students' names, ID numbers, school and homeroom teachers, as well as questions about internet access availability.
State Board of Education ordered all accredited public schools to cease operations effective March 17 until April 6, 2020. The board also suspended all in-person and extracurricular activities and closed buildings for the remainder of the school year.
