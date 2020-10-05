The number of Enid Public Schools students and staff in quarantine or isolation due to COVID-19 fell Monday as one class returned to in-person instruction.
Districtwide there are 235 people in close-contact quarantine or positive-test isolation, according to figures posted on the district’s website. That's down from 281 on Friday.
A class from Hoover Elementary School returned to in-person, leaving just a class at Coolidge Elementary School in whole-class quarantine.
There are just four people throughout the district in positive-test isolation. Those affected are two students at Enid High School, one student at Emerson Middle School and one staff member at Coolidge.
EHS had five positive cases Friday. The school also has 87 students and two staff members in close-contact quarantine.
In addition to the one positive-test isolation, Coolidge reports 35 students and one staff member in close-contact quarantine.
The next largest number of people in quarantine is at Waller Middle School, where 26 people are affected.
Waller has 32 people in quarantine or isolation. Garfield Elementary School has 21 students in quarantine.
Chisholm Public Schools shows no one affected, according to numbers posted on the district website.
Autry Technology Center on Monday reported one person who was on the campus 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday is isolating at home after testing positive Sunday. The affected area was closed for sanitation and deep cleaning, the school said.
On Friday, Autry reported one person who was at the campus on Wednesday, mainly in the health wing from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and is isolating at home.
