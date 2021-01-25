Enid Public Schools is postponing its event announcing the district’s teachers and support professionals of the year until next month due to unforeseen circumstances related to COVID-19.
Initially set for Wednesday, the annual Education Celebration now will be 5 p.m. Feb. 24 in the Enid High School gymnasium, located at 611 W. Wabash. The district-level teacher of the year and support professional of the year announcement will be part of the program.
While the public is encouraged to view the celebration virtually on the live broadcast by EPS*tv, there will be space available for close friends and school colleagues to attend to support the finalists.
Those who attend in-person are required to wear a mask and socially distance, as stated in the EPS COVID-19 mitigation policies.
