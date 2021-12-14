ENID, Okla. — Employees of Enid Public Schools will again receive one-time, $300 bonuses this month, but the district says it isn’t using COVID relief to cover these payments as officials anticipate a “funding cliff” when the temporary federal dollars run out.
EPS Board of Education members on Monday night unanimously approved the supplemental payments, which Superintendent Darrell Floyd called a “nice Christmas gift” to district staff.
Similar to $300-maximum supplemental payments approved in July earlier this year, the bonuses would be staggered by employment status, said Jane Jobnson, EPS director of communications and human resources.
Full-time personnel would receive $300, half-time would get $150 and so on.
A total $360,000 would be disbursed among the district’s over 1,100 employees, Johnson said.
“I think it’s a wonderful thing for us to do for our employees, and to say, ‘Thank you and a Merry Christmas,’” she said.
While December retirees are eligible for the payments, employees hired after Oct. 29 and those resigning before January 2022 are not.
Ten new EPS employees approved by board members Monday and 12 from November’s board meeting were all hired on support personnel contracts.
EPS has approved one-time payments for several different years, district CFO Sam Robinson said, “Just because we have it, and we can.”
The funds will come from the district’s general fund balance, which Robinson said is at a “high-water mark” from both annual revenue and expenditure projections.
By the end of the current fiscal year, the district is projecting to spend $5 million more than last year — 95% of which on one-time expenditures such as building/facility maintenance and educational costs, Robinson told board members Monday.
EPS is preparing to end Fiscal Year 2021-2022 in July with expenditures projected at $70.16 million, compared with $65.52 million in actual expenditures in FY 2020-2021.
The district is also projecting to receive $7 million more in annual revenue, for a total $87 million, in large part due to recent increases from both annual state allocations and federal funds, such as nearly $4 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.
EPS expects to receive these ESSER funds, meant to cover expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic, through Fiscal Year 2023-2024 from the U.S. government.
Robinson said EPS is not making the supplemental payments using these federal dollars, instead diverting the money to other expenses allowed under the emergency program.
“We chose not to do it,” he said.
As the district comes off these federal dollars, Robinson said he expects a negative but not drastic decrease in EPS’ annual fund balance, which has been growing for the last five years and is projected at nearly $17 million by this summer.
He said spending would be need to be reduced next year to back around $67 million to stabilize the budget and prepare for the drop-off in additional federal funds.
“We’re having growth now in the fund balance, (but) we’re gonna have some decrease because we’re gonna have to … wean ourselves off some of these expenditures,” Robinson said.
Floyd said money managers and school districts are already thinking about this “funding cliff” in the next few months and years.
“I continue to be really excited about the fiscal stewardship our district has maintained over many years, and I feel good about where we need to be when we get to that funding cliff, but Sam’s right,” he said.
