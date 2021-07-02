ENID, Okla. — Enid Public Schools will add more counselors thanks to recently announced state funding meant to meet the needs of children in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
EPS and seven other Northwest Oklahoma public school districts will receive $1.37 million to hire more counselors and school-based mental health professionals for the next three years.
Enid was awarded $192,000, the third-highest amount, and district officials said they intend to hire one more counselor each at Enid High School and Longfellow Middle School.
The state’s federally funded program, called Oklahoma School Counselor Corps, is set to award $35 million in state ESSER money to 181 Oklahoma school districts. Funds would match roughly 50% of salaries and benefits to hire around 300 additional counselors and school-based mental health professionals for three years or through the 2023-24 school year.
Districts specified exact requested needs for school counselors, licensed school-based mental health professionals, social workers, recreational therapists and/or contract for eligible positions or services.
EPS Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education Dudley Darrow, a former EHS principal, said adding a counselor would make a big difference at the high school.
The high school has a student body of around 2,200 and currently five full-time counselors — a sixth would reduce the number of students per counselor from roughly 440 to 367.
EPS’ overall student-to-counselor ratio is 119-to-1, HR/communications director Jane Johnson said. The statewide current student-to-school counselor ratio is 411-to-1, while American School Counselor Association recommends a ratio of 250-to-1.
Each Enid elementary school has one counselor, Lincoln Academy has one, Emerson and Longfellow middle schools each have one, and Waller Middle School has two.
EPS was planning to add a second counselor to Longfellow on a rotational districtwide basis before grant funding was announced, Darrow said.
Darrow said he applied for the grants with the district’s director of social services, Melissa Graddick, after seeing the social and emotional toll for students coming out of COVID and distance learning.
Darrow said EHS and Longfellow were targeted because many students are reportedly from underserved socioeconomic backgrounds, according to the number receiving free and reduced lunches. The schools also have growing general and English Language Learning (ELL) student populations, Darrow said.
“It’s going to be a huge blessing overall,” he said Friday. “We’ll be able to not shuffle the deck so much.”
Kingfisher and Hennessey public school districts each received nearly $320,000 in grants, the highest in the area. Neither district superintendent could be reached for comment.
Chisholm Public Schools received $96,000, as did Crescent and Mooreland districts. Canton Public Schools received $126,000, and Cherokee Public Schools received $136,000.
Chisholm Superintendent Chad Broughton said the district would use the funds for outside supplementary services for various areas districtwide.
Broughton said the district’s highest counselor-to-student ratio is at the elementary school, with one counselor for around 560 students.
Oklahoma State Department of Education announced the counselor grant program in May as part of a statewide COVID-19 action plan, according to a press release Wednesday.
“Schools have wrestled with inadequate numbers of counselors and mental health professionals for far too long,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister said in the release. “Oklahoma children suffer from a higher rate of trauma than children in most other states, and the pandemic has only exacerbated such adversity.”
The state also will hire five regional positions to support hires with training and professional development.
