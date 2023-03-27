Enid Public Schools 4-year-old enrollment for the 2023-24 school year will open April 3 to be completed exclusively online.
Guardians enrolling their children as EPS students for the first time will need the children’s immunization record, birth certificate (no hospital footprints) and verification of address, such as a utility bill.
Students must be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2023.
Families can pick up informational packets at their student’s home school sites March 28-30.
Families who do not have access to a device to complete enrollment online are encouraged to contact their student’s school.
Home school sites can be found by visiting enidpublicschools.org, clicking “Menu” and clicking “Find Your School” under the enrollment tab.
Beginning May 8, full-day kindergarten enrollment for students who are new to EPS will be open to families online. Parents should enroll their student online at enidpublicschools.org/enrollment or visit the Welcome Center located in the Administrative Services Center, 500 S. Independence. Online enrollment will be open May 8.
Students must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2023 to enroll. If a child is currently an EPS pre-kindergarten student, it is not necessary to attend kindergarten enrollment because their school will send out pre-enrollment for kindergarten via call, text or email.
