ENID, Okla. — A Facebook account impersonating Enid Public Schools' authorized page was detected Thursday night, Sept. 22, 2022, by school officials.

It was not created or authorized by the district, and it did not represent or have any affiliation with the district.

"We have reported the account and the copyright violation and hope it will be resolved soon," Miranda Johnson, EPS communications director. "Please feel free to message us if you have any questions.”

EPSl officials moved quickly to try to correct the situation, she said, and notify students and families.

