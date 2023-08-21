ENID, Okla. — Enid Public Schools officials have not decided the path to take concerning the renovation or replacement of Eisenhower Elementary School.
“This is going to be a topic of discussion until we decide on what we can do,” Superintendent Dudley Darrow said during the EPS Board of Education meeting Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.
Then-Superintendent Darrell Floyd met with Department of Defense officials in April to discuss a direction for Eisenhower, an EPS school on Vance Air Force Base.
The first plan for Eisenhower was an improvement project estimated to cost $4.5 million, and EPS sought a Public Schools on Military Installations grant that requires a 20% match. To help EPS in funding its share, the city of Enid requested and received the $250,000 grant from Oklahoma Strategic Military Planning Commission.
Under that plan, school officials would have added six classrooms to Eisenhower, which would doubled the school's number of classrooms.
However, Defense Department officials favor building a new school, which would cost between $25 million and $30 million. There would need to be a 20% match provided by Enid Public Schools, which would amount to around $5 million.
“We simply cannot afford $5-$6 million to build a new school,” Darrow said.
He said he would try to get Michael Cooper, executive director of Vance Authority Development, and Jay Sweat,with the Defense Department, at the next school board meeting to discuss more options.
In other business, at the meeting:
• Darrow said State Superintendent of Schools Ryan Walters would be in Enid on Aug, 30, for a roundtable meeting with 12 area superintendents. The meeting was requested by Walters, but no other information was given.
• EPS CFO Sam Robinson said digital radios were purchased for every school in the district for a cost of $38,000. This was to keep all schools in constant contact with administrators, he said.
• Additional state funds from the State Department of Education for safety are being used to hire two more campus police officers. A Run, Hide and Fight Program through FEMA will be presented across the district to add another level of security.
• The board recognized Tom and E.R. Andrew for their donation of property adjacent to D. Bruce Selby Stadium.
• Steve Peck was recognized for his years of service at Enid Public Schools and the money he helped the school save through assisting in managing energy expenses. The board voted to enter into a contract agreement with Johnson Controls for Energy Management instead of Honeywell.
Next regular school board meeting will be 6 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Administrative Services Center, 500 S. Independence.
