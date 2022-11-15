Enid Public Schools has announced its 2022-23 building-level teachers of the year.
The honorees, selected by their colleagues, will be considered for EPS Teacher of the Year, which will be revealed during the EPS Foundation Education Celebration. That celebration will be 5-6 p.m. Dec. 7, 2022, in the Enid High School gymnasium.
This event also will include the EPS Support Professional of the Year announcement. Those finalists will be announced at a later date. The public is invited to attend, and the celebration will be broadcast live on Suddenlink channel 19 by EPS*tv.
“We are so proud to have the best of the best here at Enid Public Schools,” said Superintendent Darrell Floyd. “They have been nominated by their peers and gone through an exhaustive selection process. All should be commended for what they provide to students, faculty, staff, administration, and community members on a daily basis. Congratulations and thanks to each one of these very worthy Teachers of the Year.”
The EPS Teacher of the Year winner, selected by a community committee, will represent the district at the Oklahoma Teacher of the Year competition next fall.
This year’s building-level honorees are:
• Mollie Lorenz, pre-kindergarten, Carver Early Childhood Center.
• Allison Lentz, first grade, Adams Elementary School.
• Sandra Lippard, pre-kindergarten, Coolidge Elementary School.
• Tana Germundson, special education, Eisenhower Elementary School.
• Jennie Scott, fifth grade, Garfield Elementary School.
• Jamie Sutherland, fifth grade, Glenwood Elementary School.
• Mary Siebert, kindergarten, Hayes Elementary School.
• Sara Garis, first grade, Hoover Elementary School.
• Jessica Tatro, pre-kindergarten, McKinley Elementary School.
• Lori Flynn, music, Monroe Elementary School.
• Tammy Duncan, library media specialist, Prairie View Elementary School.
• Charla Good, pre-kindergarten, Taft Elementary School.
• Mallory Stanley, sixth-grad math, Emerson Middle School School.
• Wilma Williams Robinson, eighth-grade science, Longfellow Middle School.
• Megan Mansfield, special education, Waller Middle School.
• Katie Byrd, instructional coach, Enid High School.
• Scott Mick, English, Lincoln Academy.
