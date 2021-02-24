Enid Public Schools’ Teacher of the Year for 2020-21 said she tries to do the best she can for her students.
“I’m always a teacher first … and PE teacher second,” Christie Buckner, a physical education teacher at Monroe Elementary School, said Wednesday evening at EPS Foundation’s annual Education Celebration in the new Enid High gym.
Buckner was selected out of 17 nominees from across EPS’ school buildings, and she received a standing ovation as she approached the podium to receive her award.
She called her win “totally unexpected.”
“I think I teach in one of the best school districts probably in Oklahoma,” Buckner said. “I’m blessed to be able to teach where I teach at Monroe. I know there’s good teachers throughout all our district, and I think it’s an honor that they would think that somebody who does the specials would be teacher of the year.”
Buckner received a $2,000 stipend from the foundation for additional training and will be the district’s nominee for Oklahoma’s Teacher of the Year.
Denise Wright, Coolidge Elementary School’s head custodian, was named the district’s Support Professional of the Year, out of three nominees.
A 32-year district employee, Wright said in a video shown Wednesday that she “graduated” into custodial work.
“I think maybe the biggest joy is seeing the kids when they come in first thing in the morning,” she said. “A lot of joy in kids’ faces.”
Both winners received giant baskets full of gifts donated from many local businesses.
Each of the district’s 20 total nominees received an award and certificate, as well as a personalized yard sign, two books and a gift basket.
EPS Superintendent Darrell Floyd said while he appreciated the work of all the district’s teachers and support professionals, Wednesday’s celebration was about honoring its staff who had “bubbled up to the top” and been nominated by a group of their building-level peers.
“That’s always the best kind of nomination,” Floyd said.
A committee of community members then selected the winners though a blind process, EPS Foundation Executive Director Janna Jackson said.
Foundation President Taylor Venus said in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, he hoped the district could get something back to normal with awards like Wednesday’s celebration.
“I don’t think any of you get thanked enough,” Venus told the teachers and support staff being honored.
The celebration had been postponed twice because of COVID-19.
