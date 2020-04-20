ENID, Okla. — Enid Public Schools announced Monday current McKinley Elementary School principal Amanda Rader will take over as principal at Garfield Elementary School for the 2020-21 academic year.

The reassignment, made by EPS superintendent Darrell Floyd, fills a vacancy left by current Garfield Elementary School principal Jane Johnson, who has been reassigned to be the district's director of human resources and communications.

Both reassignments take effect on July 1.

+5 Enid High, Garfield Elementary principals to join district administration team Enid Public Schools principals Dudley Darrow and Jane Johnson will join the district-level team as assistant superintendent of secondary education and director of human resources and communications, respectively, according to district officials.

Rader has been with EPS since 2013, where she began her career with the district as a special education resource teacher at Monroe Elementary School. She later served as the assistant principal at Garfield Elementary before taking her current position at McKinley. Her career in education began in 1994 as a classroom teacher for Putnam City Public Schools.

Rader said she is looking forward to taking on her new role in serving students and teachers at Garfield Elementary.

“I am extremely grateful to Enid Public Schools for the opportunities that have been afforded me over the past seven years,” Rader said. “I am thankful for the experiences and relationships formed while leading McKinley and look forward to working with the students and staff of Garfield.”

Rader holds Oklahoma professional certifications in elementary principal, elementary education, middle school language arts, early childhood and special education. Floyd, said Rader has proven to be the right choice for the district’s largest elementary school.

EDITORIAL: Saying goodbye, hello to new Enid Public Schools leaders Enid Public Schools is saying goodbye to two successful leaders and promoting two well-respe…

“Mrs. Rader’s previous two years of administrative experience at Garfield Elementary will serve that campus well,” Floyd said. “She knows the school, most of the faculty and staff members, many of the students and many of the parents and community members in that area of our community and school district. That, combined with her experience this year as campus principal at McKinley Elementary, should bode well for our school district’s largest elementary school campus.”

Applicants interested in the McKinley Elementary principal position can apply at enidpublicschools.org/applytoday.