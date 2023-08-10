Enid Public Schools students and their families are invited to kick off the school year Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at Meet the Teacher events across the district.
The schedule includes elementary schools 5:30-7 p.m. and middle and high school sites 6:30-8 p.m.
Students and their families will be given the opportunity to meet their teachers, talk with their principals and tour their buildings. Parents can sign up to volunteer, and they will receive information about the upcoming school year.
"Meet the Teacher gives students an opportunity to not only see their classrooms, but also to visit with classmates and see all staff, including their teacher," said Jane Johnson, director of human resources and communications. "On the first day of school, they feel more comfortable and relaxed, and they're ready to learn when the bell rings. It’s a great way to start the school year."
Many schools will host booths from their respective PTA organizations, as well as information on community organizations.
EPS classes begin Wednesday. For more information about the start of school, including school supply lists, go to www.enidpublicschools.org.
