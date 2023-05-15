ENID, Okla. — Enid Public Schools approved an expansion to the high school aviation program and made two hires during its board meeting on Monday, May 15, 2023.
The aviation program will be expanded through an agreement with a company called Tango Flight that will deliver parts to the school for the construction of an airplane by Enid High School students. Over a two-year period at a cost of $90,000, students will put together the plane piece by piece, learning the steps from reading schematics to ensuring the plane is FAA approved.
EHS will be the fourth school to have such a program, following Pryor, McAlester and Sequoyah. The parts are scheduled to be delivered in July, and will provide students with hands-on experience.
“There is a curriculum that will be followed,” said Angela Rhodes, assistant superintendent of secondary education. “They will learn the schematics, they will learn how to do sheet metal and all kinds of hands-on activities. Once the plane is completed at the end of the two years, FAA will come out, they will do the test flight and then the plane is already sold to someone else. The amount, less than $90,000, that’s a one-time cost, so if we want to build a plane again in the next two years the money is still there.”
The program will be a two-hour schedule block with a limited number of students, and an application process to join the program. Once the plane is completed, it will be taken to Enid Woodring Regional Airport, where FAA inspectors will ensure it meets all specifications before taking it on a test flight, with students who helped build the plane having an option to take a ride. The district will be reimbursed through the sale of the aircraft, and with the price of the plane likely to stay the same, the program will be able to start again with a new plane after the two-year construction period.
EPS also made two hires during the meeting, as Shannon Crowley will be the new director of secondary curriculum and instruction, and Kim Brittain will be the new Longfellow Middle School assistant principal.
An agenda item that would have set up a July special meeting to approve tennis court project bids was tabled, as at the June 19 school board meeting, a new action plan that will add a “not to exceed price” to the bidding process will help ensure the bids are kept under a certain cost.
Another agenda item that was approved was the creation of a committee to discuss future investments for students at EPS.
Superintendent Darrell Floyd said the committee will be first step in the process, with a bond package likely to come in the fall. He said it would be to address technology and transportation needs for the school moving forward, and there are two options being discussed: receiving $1 million a year over 10 years or $1.2 million a year over 10 years. The committee will meet and discuss options and form a plan before asking for the bond issue.
In other business:
• Several groups and organizations were recognized during the meeting. Among those recognized was senior Elsa Stewart, who was named a National Merit Scholar, the first for EHS in about a decade.
• Also recognized were Sahrena Williams-Clardy for being named the 2023 All-Northwest slow-pitch softball first team; EHS girls track team for being named 2023 academic state champion; the qualifiers from the EHS girls track team at state; the EHS Choir for winning the state sweepstakes award for the third year in a row; the EHS Jazz Band for superior ratings at a recent competition; EHS debate team state participants; Isai Chavez-Resendiz for being a winner of the state Great Expectations Essay contest; Sheri Ingham for being a finalist for the Oklahoma School Counselor of the Year; recognized several local schools for being Great Expectations Model, Progressive and Transitional Schools; Sam Robinson for being named the School Business Official of the Year by OKASBO; and Floyd on being named the OASA District 3 Superintendent/Central Office Administrator of the Year.
